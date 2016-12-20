RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Pokémon Sun & Moon Review
Gotta Catch 'em All! Part 7.
12.20.16 - 1:47 PM

Part 7, not including remakes, of course.

Anyway, can you believe Pokémon is 20 years old? I'm sure I've said that before, but that means I've been playing this series for nearly my entire life. Ridiculous. And to think I'm still playing it and loving it even today.

RPGFan Veteran Neal Chandran brings us his hot take on the latest installment of this series, Sun and Moon! These entries take Pocket Monsters in a new direction. And hey, if you don't like the cold, then Alola is bright and sunny enough to help you forget about those winter blues. Read Neal's review in the link below to see what he thought of Generation 7 of Pokémon!


