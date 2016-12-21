Random Encounter 120: Road Trip!

Do we have enough gas?

12.21.16 - 10:20 AM

Howdy, y'all! Guess we should try to wrap a bow around Final Fantasy XV, and at the same time we've got a couple new releases to dig into before year's end. Oh, and be sure to keep a lookout for our 2016 wrap-up show in the not too distant future.

Most of the crew had a chance to finish Final Fantasy XV, so we're going to wrap up our thoughts without going into spoiler territory (though you should skip ahead to minute 45 if you're really concerned). After that, we try to figure out what the hell is going on with Let it Die, and then we debate some quantum mechanics with Steins;Gate 0.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Caitlin Argyros, Robert Fenner and Stephanie Sybydlo