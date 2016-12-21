RPGFan
Robert Steinman
Random Encounter 120: Road Trip!
Do we have enough gas?
12.21.16 - 10:20 AM

Howdy, y'all! Guess we should try to wrap a bow around Final Fantasy XV, and at the same time we've got a couple new releases to dig into before year's end. Oh, and be sure to keep a lookout for our 2016 wrap-up show in the not too distant future.

Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!

Random Encounter 120: Road Trip!

Most of the crew had a chance to finish Final Fantasy XV, so we're going to wrap up our thoughts without going into spoiler territory (though you should skip ahead to minute 45 if you're really concerned). After that, we try to figure out what the hell is going on with Let it Die, and then we debate some quantum mechanics with Steins;Gate 0.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Caitlin Argyros, Robert Fenner and Stephanie Sybydlo





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Telltale Batman
Sunday, Dec. 18 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Undertale
Every Monday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 21-2: Diablo III
Retro Encounter 21-2: Diablo III
Podcast
 Random Encounter 120
Random Encounter 120
Podcast
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episodes 1 and 2 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episodes 1 and 2
Review
 Pokémon Sun & Moon Review
Pokémon Sun & Moon
Review
 Tokimeki Memorial MIDI collection 2 Review
Tokimeki Memorial MIDI collection 2
Review
 Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Review
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info