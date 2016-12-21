RPGFan
Josh Curry
Retro Encounter 21-2: Diablo III
Stay awhile and listen, again.
12.21.16 - 11:00 PM

In the first Diablo III Retro Encounter episode we talked about where the game was; in this second episode we cover what Diablo III has become. Reaper of Souls brought huge changes to the game and we examine the gravity of each new addition. Ultimately there are too many things for us to go over, but we try our best. Lore, the endgame, seasonal content, the future of Diablo and much more is discussed.

Join Retro Encounter as we combat the Prime Evil and the Angel of Death.

Retro Encounter 21-2: Diablo III

Featuring: Josh Curry, Mike Sollosi, Chris Gebauer

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




