Atlus Teases Announcement of New IP Coming December 23rd

The announcement, not the game.

12.22.16 - 10:26 AM

Atlus has had high profile releases of both theandfranchises this year, but the company appears not to want to rest on its laurels. They are teasing a new project by a new internal studio named Studio Zero, to be led by's Katsura Hashino. The game is said to be a fantasy RPG, and Atlus released the following illustration with its announcement.

A streaming event will officially announce the title on Nico Nico December 23rd, and Weekly Famitsu just published an interview by Hashino-san and his staff. Here are the highlights, which focus on the new Studio Zero

On the goal of establishing a new studio Hiraoka: "Originally, as a mid-term plan of Atlus, we had wanted to establish a studio with the goal of creating a new IP and aim even higher. In these several years, the people whom we could entrust with it always seemed to be busy, but we wondered if we can trust it to Hashino, who finished up Persona 5." On Soejima and Meguro’s involvement on the project Hiraoka: "Soejima is an indispensable member of the Persona series staff, but we don’t want his work to stop there. Meguro is the same. Both will continue to participate in the Persona series in the future." "We're steadily developing other titles behind the scenes, including the Persona series. We plan to announce future titles in the new year, without keeping you waiting too long." Why did Studio Zero decide to take on the fantasy genre? Hashino: "Until now, since the time fantasy went mainstream, Atlus has dared to create series set in contemporary times and cherished its stance of aiming to counter the typical. The series works from Persona 3 an onwards are the exact products of such thought. I had always held the thought that I someday want to challenge the traditional genre and deliver a title uniquely Atlus." Can you give us a hint about the visual you unveiled? "The visual we released at this time is concept art to share our frame of mind. The character in the illustration made for the cover isn’t necessarily the protagonist either."

Although magazine scans are not yet available, three image boards depicted are: soldiers confronting a dragon to illustrate "building new ideas based on things from the past," four people and a dog riding in a carriage to illustrate "bonds," and a red-haired elf girl with a blonde boy on a horse to illustrate a "journey."

The game's official website (how was rpg.jp an available domain?) also had the following statement from Hashino.

25 years ago, the Atlus RPG uttered its first cry. Speaking of RPGs in those days, the stories in so-called “fantasy” worlds were mainstream. The Shin Megami Tensei series was released as an “opposition” to such a “common” world view, and the Persona series was released as its spin-off. Both series, even today in their latest entries, have always been made with the concept that it will be a counter to the times. And now, in addition to continuing the titles within those series, what will our approach to a new RPG be? That is, to challenge the norms of the genre gamers have been consuming for decades. The challenge is about to begin. We would be happy if you would stand by for the moment we began from zero and the moment we began our challenge from zero.

Thanks to the time difference information the stream should be live soon. Stay tuned so we can bring you the latest. Atlus has not announced a release date but Hashino has stated that the game is aimed at those who "like home consoles and love Atlus games."



