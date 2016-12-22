RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
New Gameplay Features for Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Detailed
How does one dream a drop distance?
12.22.16 - 2:43 PM

The official Japanese website for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue has been updated with additional information on new game systems being added to Dream, Drop, Distance HD, as well as what players can expect to see in 0.2 Birth by Sleep: A Fragmentary Passage. In a similar manner to the original Birth by Sleep, filling up a gauge over time in 0.2 will trigger a "Situation Command" that changes depending on the type of attacks used. Aqua can also team up with King Mickey and use the special "Wayfinder" collaboration technique. Completing various in-game challenges will award Aqua with "decoration items" that allows the player to customize her appearance.

kingdom hearts 2.8 aqua customization
kingdom hearts 2.8 king mickey wayfinder

On the Dream, Drop, Distance side of things, new Spirits are being added to the game. These Spirits serve as customizable allies to Sora and Riku as they explore the Sleeping Worlds. All of the 30+ Spirits in the game can be combined to create more effective allies, and new Trophies are also being added to the game. You can find images of the new Spirits, along with a bevy of additional screenshots that show off Dream, Drop, Distance's other features, in our gallery.

kingdom hearts 2.8 dream drop distance HD new spirits

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on January 12th in Japan, and on the 24th in North America.



