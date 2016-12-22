Dragon Quest XI Jump Festa Footage, and Big Announcement

See if you can spot baby Krillin.

12.22.16 - 7:11 PM

The recent Jump Festa event had a great deal to offer RPG fans anticipating. First, Square Enix officially confirmed that the game would come to the Nintendo Switch console. This move is not surprising given an earlier discussion about a version being considered, but official confirmation is good news for Nintendo loyalists. It is unclear whether the console will run the PS4 version or the more graphically modest 3DS version.

Square Enix also released a trailer as well as gameplay videos of both the PS4 and 3DS versions. Catch them below.

Dragon Quest XI comes out in Japan on PS4 and 3DS in 2017. No release date has been given for the Switch version.



