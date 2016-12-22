The Little Acre Review

Wait, not all acres are the same size?

12.22.16 - 8:09 PM

Epic games are all well and good, but not every game has to last you a few hundred hours. For those other times, we can often look to point & click games for a quicker fix of thinky goodness.

Today, we bring you Alana's review of a newly released game in that genre: The Little Acre. This new PC, PS4, and Xbox One game comes to us from executive producer Charles Cecil, of Broken Sword fame, so it's definitely worth giving a look.

How does that pedigree hold up in the modern day? Check out Alana's full review at the link below to find out!



