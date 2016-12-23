Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Opening Ceremony Scheduled For Next Month.

Let the anniversary begin!

has been around for three decades starting next year and Square Enix has announced that it will host a '30th Anniversary Opening Ceremony at 17:00 on January 31st at the Toho Ceremony in Roppongi Hills to begin the festivities.

The event will feature several guests discussing the series and premiere some of the series's 30th anniversary commemoration projects. More details will be announced leading up to the event.

Notably, the event takes place on January 31st, the same day Final Fantasy VII was released in Japan 20 years ago, (likely not a coincidence) indicating possible news on the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

If you are a registered member of Square Enix Japan, you are eligible to attend the event by applying at their website. The company has 200 slots available so act quickly to increase your chances of attending.

We will keep you updated on Final Fantasy's 30th anniversary as details pour in, so stay tuned!



