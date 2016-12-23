John Alas NieR: Automata and Valkyria Revolution Demos Available on Japanese PSN

Automata demo available now.

12.23.16 - 7:34 PM



Demos for NieR:Automata demo is also available in the US: however, the Valkyria Revolution demo has no Western release announced yet, so if you'd like to try it out now, a Japanese PSN account is your only option. Demos for NieR: Automata and Valkyria Revolution are available now on the Japanese PSN store. Thedemo is also available in the US: however, the Valkyria Revolution demo has no Western release announced yet, so if you'd like to try it out now, a Japanese PSN account is your only option. The NieR:Automata demo has you control Android YoRHa 2B during a segment where she infiltrates a factory to destroy a giant robot belonging to the machine life forms while the Valkyria Revolution demo consists of the game's prologue. Their sizes are 4.691 gigabytes and 2.61 gigabytes respectively. For those who want to play Valkyria Revolution on PS Vita, a version of this demo will be available for it on January 26th. NieR: Automata is out February 23rd in Japan for PS4. The Western release will be on March 10th on PS4 with a PC port due sometime next year. Valkyria Revolution is due January 19th in Japan for PS4 and Vita, while the Western version is due Q2 2017 for PS4 and Xbox One.



