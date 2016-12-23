RPGFan
John Alas
The Legend of Heroes: Akatsuki no Kiseki Release Date Revealed
Japanese post-Christmas releases begin.
12.23.16 - 7:39 PM

Falcom has announced that their online RPG The Legend of Heroes: Akatsuki no Kiseki will be released in Japan for Vita on December 26th. Pre-registration is available on the Japanese PlayStation Store and everyone who signs up before release will receive a Noel Seeker ☆4 when the game starts. The Trails series' 10th anniversary project was originally released for PC in Japan only.

akatsuki no kiseki vita release

Here's an overview of the game's premise:

Western Zemuria, CrossBell State. Nacht Weiss, a boy who's longeed to become a bracer for much of his life, encounters on the day of his certification exam Chloe Barnett, a girl sporting black hair, a rare sight in those parts. Much Like Nacht, Chloe has has come to take the same exam as well, albeit from the Liberl Kingdom. As they both descend underneath Crossbell City together to the Geofront to take their examination, they catch word of a "Special Support Division" from Michelle, a secretary working as part of a Bracer outpost. And thus begins the adventures of the unwieldy pair of Nacht and Chloe.

No western release has been announced as of this writing.


