More than meets the ear?

12.23.16



Soundtrack reviews are tricky sometimes. It's tempting to take one listen and pass indiscriminate justice, especially when the music is something really off the wall odd, or composed in a style your ears might not find agreeable. When you approach a game music review, there's a lot to consider even before putting the pen to the paper (or fingers to the keys). Does this music have some meaning I'm missing? What's the context? Should I play the game first? Does context even matter? The list of questions gets longer the more you think about what's really going on. Sometimes that's good, but it's possible to get swamped with thoughts and give something too much meaning. Soundtrack reviews are tricky sometimes. It's tempting to take one listen and pass indiscriminate justice, especially when the music is something really off the wall odd, or composed in a style your ears might not find agreeable. When you approach a game music review, there's a lot to consider even before putting the pen to the paper (or fingers to the keys). Does this music have some meaning I'm missing? What's the context? Should I play the game first? Does context even matter? The list of questions gets longer the more you think about what's really going on. Sometimes that's good, but it's possible to get swamped with thoughts and give something too much meaning. Now, you're probably wondering where I'm going with this line of thought. Well, it's mostly to get you ready for Ronald Buie's Ar nosurge OST review. Also, it's never a bad thing reminding you of the questions we pursue while crafting our music reviews. Enjoy the read and samples, readers.



Ronald Buie's Ar nosurge OST Review



