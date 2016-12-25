RPGFan
NieR: Automata Livestream Planned for December 27
12.25.16 - 8:42 PM

NieR: Automata's free demo recently hit worldwide release on PS4, but Square Enix is not satisfied with just putting the demo out into the world. The company plans to host a livestream event on YouTube on December 27th, 20:00 JST. The stream will host producer Yosuke Saito, director Yoko Taro, Platinum Games game designers Takahisa Taura and Isao Negishi, and Operator 60 voice actress Keiko Isobe as they discuss the latest information on the upcoming action RPG.

nier automata stream

NieR: Automata is the surprise sequel to the cult hit NieR, and may be Robert Steinman's most anticipated game of 2017. It comes out on PS4 in Japan on February 23rd, North America on March 7th, and in Europe on March 10th. A PC release is scheduled later in the year.


