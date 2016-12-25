RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Valkyria Revolution Enemy Generals Make Their Introduction
I think the developers just picked the most European-sounding names possible.
12.25.16 - 8:44 PM

Valkyria Revolution, formerly called Valkyria: Azure Revolution, pits a scrappy little kingdom against the war machine of a mighty empire, and of course the enemy army is led by some very bad dudes. The enemy generals have been featured in print, but now you can see them in action in the latest trailer. Gilouche Benckendorff, Viktor Timashev, Gustav Mecklenburg, and Balthus Greppenberg (how's that for a mouthful) all make an appearance.

Valkyria Revolution comes out on PS4 and Vita in Japan on January 19 and additionally on Xbox One in North America and Europe in Q2 2017.


