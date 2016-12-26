Peter Triezenberg Check Out The Latest Screenshots of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

White mage, black mage, red mage!!

12.26.16 - 2:44 PM



Following the Final Fantasy XIV's Japanese Fan Festival that the game's latest expansion, Stormblood, would be releasing worldwide on June 20th, 2017, Square Enix has released a bevy of new screenshots for the game. We have handily compiled them for you in our freshly updated Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood. Following the announcement at's Japanese Fan Festival that the game's latest expansion,, would be releasing worldwide on June 20th, 2017, Square Enix has released a bevy of new screenshots for the game. We have handily compiled them for you in our freshly updated gallery . These screenshots showcase the stylish new Red Mage class, as well as the new ability to swim underwater. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about



Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Screenshots









