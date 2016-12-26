RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Check Out The Latest Screenshots of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
White mage, black mage, red mage!!
12.26.16 - 2:44 PM

Following the announcement at Final Fantasy XIV's Japanese Fan Festival that the game's latest expansion, Stormblood, would be releasing worldwide on June 20th, 2017, Square Enix has released a bevy of new screenshots for the game. We have handily compiled them for you in our freshly updated gallery. These screenshots showcase the stylish new Red Mage class, as well as the new ability to swim underwater. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood.

final fantasy xiv stormblood red mage

final fantasy xiv stormblood swimming diving ysholta swimsuit


