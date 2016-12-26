|
Check Out The Latest Screenshots of Final Fantasy XIV: StormbloodWhite mage, black mage, red mage!!12.26.16 - 2:44 PM
Following the announcement
at Final Fantasy XIV
's Japanese Fan Festival that the game's latest expansion, Stormblood
, would be releasing worldwide on June 20th, 2017, Square Enix has released a bevy of new screenshots for the game. We have handily compiled them for you in our freshly updated gallery
. These screenshots showcase the stylish new Red Mage class, as well as the new ability to swim underwater. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
.
