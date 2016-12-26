Marcos Gaspar Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls OST Review

One more to add to this year's musical Danganronpalooza.

12.26.16 - 7:22 PM



With the efforts of the venerable Patrick Gann, we've gone from having zero Danganronpa album reviews in our archive to having five. That's quite a feat, and my thanks goes out to his determination in completing them with gusto. If you've read any of Patrick's reviews, then you'll find that some albums are worth picking up, while others are only for the die-hard fans. Which of the two applies to Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST? Well, you'll have to take a read and listen to the samples within. Enjoy!



Patrick Gann's RPGFan Music: Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST Review



