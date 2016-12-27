John Alas New Elsinore and LeGION Trailers for Valkyria Revolution

See if you can spot a Milla look alike.

Sega has released two new trailers for Valkyria Revolution. The first trailer shows the game's base city Elsinore in the Jutland Kingdom. The beautiful European-inspired city provides a lot of space for players to explore and take in the game's world. The second trailer showcases the action-oriented LeGION battle system new to the series. See them below.

Valkyria Revolution is due January 17th in Japan for PS4 and Vita. The Western release is due Q2 2017 for PS4, Vita and Xbox One.



Gematsu Valkyria Revolution Screenshots









