RPGFan
John Alas
New Elsinore and LeGION Trailers for Valkyria Revolution
See if you can spot a Milla look alike.
12.27.16 - 3:23 AM

Sega has released two new trailers for Valkyria Revolution. The first trailer shows the game's base city Elsinore in the Jutland Kingdom. The beautiful European-inspired city provides a lot of space for players to explore and take in the game's world. The second trailer showcases the action-oriented LeGION battle system new to the series. See them below.


Valkyria Revolution is due January 17th in Japan for PS4 and Vita. The Western release is due Q2 2017 for PS4, Vita and Xbox One.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green
Sunday, Jan. 1 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Undertale
Every Monday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST Review
Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST
Review
 Ar nosurge OST Review
Ar nosurge OST
Review
 The Little Acre Review
The Little Acre
Review
 Retro Encounter 21-2: Diablo III
Retro Encounter 21-2: Diablo III
Podcast
 Random Encounter 120
Random Encounter 120
Podcast
 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episodes 1 and 2 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episodes 1 and 2
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info