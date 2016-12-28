New Mistwalker Announcement Coming 2017

Could this be the masterpiece that realizes Mistwalker's potential?

12.28.16 - 9:12 AM

Mistwalker CEO andcreator, Hironobu Sakaguchi announced in an interview with 4Gamer that he plans to announce a new Mistwalker title in 2017.

This could either be a game that we know nothing about, or the collaboration between Bravely Default developers, Silicon Studios, which was previously announced. Either way, I think Sakaguchi has done enough to warrant our curiosity, even if previous Mistwalker games like Lost Odyssey had flashes of brilliance but nothing quite like Sakaguchi at his best. Here's hoping that this will be a fantastic comeback!

Keep checking RPGFan to find out what exactly this mysterious game is!



