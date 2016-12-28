Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix

Baby, it's cold outside.

12.28.16 - 10:27 PM

The winter months are a perfect time to stay indoors and get cozy with an RPG. In this Retro Encounter bonus round, three panelists talk about their favorite snowy, icy, and otherwise winter-themed RPGs and scenarios. These include a trio of Tales Of games, Santa Claus's undergarments, and "The 'Die Hard' of RPGs." Curl up next to a fireplace and listen to Retro Encounter step out into the cold.

Lend your ear to the final Retro Encounter of 2016!

Featuring: Mike Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com