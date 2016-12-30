RPGFan
Caitlin Argyros
Rhythm Encounter 30: Evil Etudes
Taking over the world one song at a time!
12.30.16 - 4:27 PM

Love 'em or hate 'em, an RPG just isn't the same without a good villain. And every good villain needs a good theme song. On this episode of Rhythm Encounter, we explore some choice themes for evil empires and the bad guys who run them. Take a walk on the dark side with us, and don't forget to bring your doomsday weapon, ancient magic, or trained monster of choice!

Have questions or comments, or suggestions on future topics? Let us know at music@rpgfan.com!

Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Marcos Gaspar, Peter Triezenberg

Tracklist
0:03:39 - Mullen's Theme / Grandia
0:07:34 - Battle! Vs. Team Magma/Team Aqua Leader / Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire
0:10:02 - And My Name's Booster / Super Mario RPG
0:30:02 - Caius's Theme / Final Fantasy XIII-2
0:33:12 - Promise to the Future / Final Fantasy XIII-2
0:37:06 - Hunt or Be Hunted / The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
0:39:30 - Ghetsis Battle Theme / Pokémon Black & White 2
1:06:33 - Theme of the Empire / Final Fantasy XII
1:14:20 - March / Tales of Legendia
1:16:28 - L'Eminenza Oscura I / Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
1:40:56 - ??? / Surprise Outro

Bonus Background Tracks
0:00:35 - Have Faith in Yourself / Grandia II
0:02:29 - Skye's Reminiscence / Grandia II
0:20:20 - Look Forward / Star Ocean: The Second Story
0:26:43 - Rose Town / Super Mario RPG
0:28:01 - Moderate / Star Ocean: The Second Story
0:56:14 - Howl of the White Wolf / The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
1:04:29 - Sinister Sundown / Kingdom Hearts II
1:37:16 - Waltz of the Damned / Kingdom Hearts II
1:38:30 - Ganbo's Sandy Beach / Grandia




