Rhythm Encounter 30: Evil Etudes Taking over the world one song at a time! 12.30.16 - 4:27 PM
Love 'em or hate 'em, an RPG just isn't the same without a good villain. And every good villain needs a good theme song. On this episode of Rhythm Encounter, we explore some choice themes for evil empires and the bad guys who run them. Take a walk on the dark side with us, and don't forget to bring your doomsday weapon, ancient magic, or trained monster of choice!
Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Marcos Gaspar, Peter Triezenberg