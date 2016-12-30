RPGFan
Jesse Woo
NieR: Automata Livestream Footage is Here
Automagically.
12.30.16 - 5:35 PM

In a recent livestream event for NieR: Automata, Square Enix demo'd the gameplay and explained a few of the game's systems such as sub quests, plug-in chips, and collaboration weapons. Of course, the video is in Japanese, but you can still watch all the visually stunning footage! Catch it below.

NieR: Automata comes out in Japan on PS4 February 23rd, in North America on March 7th, and in Europe on March 10th. A PC release is planned for later in the year. A PS4 demo is available now worldwide.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green
Sunday, Jan. 1 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Undertale
Every Monday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Out sick today

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
World of Final Fantasy OST Review
World of Final Fantasy OST
Review
 Rhythm Encouter 30
Rhythm Encounter Episode 30: Evil Etudes
Podcast
 Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Hands-On Preview
NieR: Automata
Preview
 Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST Review
Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST
Review
 Ar nosurge OST Review
Ar nosurge OST
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info