NieR: Automata Livestream Footage is Here

Automagically.

12.30.16 - 5:35 PM

In a recent livestream event for, Square Enix demo'd the gameplay and explained a few of the game's systems such as sub quests, plug-in chips, and collaboration weapons. Of course, the video is in Japanese, but you can still watch all the visually stunning footage! Catch it below.

NieR: Automata comes out in Japan on PS4 February 23rd, in North America on March 7th, and in Europe on March 10th. A PC release is planned for later in the year. A PS4 demo is available now worldwide.



