RPGFan
John Alas
XSEED Gives Fans Localization Update on Trails in the Sky the 3rd
Pretty much done.
12.30.16 - 5:46 PM

XSEED has shared the latest localization details on The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd confirming that the English translation process is 100% done. The team is currently undergoing the debugging process with about 33% of the game debugged at this point and is scheduled to enter QA shortly.

trails in the sky 3rd localization

Trails in the Sky the 3rd is due for a PC release in 2017. However, the series is text heavy, an indicator that the game is likely to be released later next year.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green
Sunday, Jan. 1 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Undertale
Every Monday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Out sick today

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
World of Final Fantasy OST Review
World of Final Fantasy OST
Review
 Rhythm Encouter 30
Rhythm Encounter Episode 30: Evil Etudes
Podcast
 Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Hands-On Preview
NieR: Automata
Preview
 Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST Review
Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST
Review
 Ar nosurge OST Review
Ar nosurge OST
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info