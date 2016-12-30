XSEED Gives Fans Localization Update on Trails in the Sky the 3rd

Pretty much done.

12.30.16 - 5:46 PM

XSEED has shared the latest localization details onconfirming that the English translation process is 100% done. The team is currently undergoing the debugging process with about 33% of the game debugged at this point and is scheduled to enter QA shortly.

Trails in the Sky the 3rd is due for a PC release in 2017. However, the series is text heavy, an indicator that the game is likely to be released later next year.





