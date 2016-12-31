RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Pokémon Red and Leaf Green
Starting a new year by looking back at a series that got a great new entry in 2016.
12.31.16 - 2:24 PM

The beginning of a new year is always a time when we look back at what came before. And since 2016 was the 30th anniversary of the original release of Pokémon Red and Green, the transition to 2017 seems like a great opportunity to look back at just how far the series has come since its first iteration. Even the few years between the originals and their remake brought significant improvements to the formula, and to see the difference between Pokémon Red and Pokémon Sun is amazing.

So this week, I'm going to take that look back by streaming Pokémon Red and its remake, Pokémon Leaf Green! Our usual Sunday streaming sessions go for about 90 minutes, and I plan to play Red for the first half, then switch to Leaf Green. Whether you've never played these games or it's just been a while, join me on RPGFan's Twitch channel on 1/1 at 1 PM Eastern to look back at the early days of one of the best selling video game series of all time.

Of course, you may be thinking "Wait a second, John. Those are portable games. How are you going to stream them?" Well, I recently acquired a capture card, which lets me stream any console I own, including my Retron 5, a console that lets me play a host of old consoles' games on a modern TV, including Game Boy and Game Boy Advance. I look forward to using it to stream all kinds of old RPGs on our Twitch channel in the future. If you're curious about the Retron 5, that's another reason to watch this week's stream — it's not a commercial for the device, but I'll definitely talk about it.

