RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 21: Diablo III ~ Final Thoughts
Don't call my name, don't call my name, Diablo
01.02.17 - 12:37 AM

Three Retro Encounter podcasters braved the High Heavens and the Burning Hells to deliver their thoughts on Diablo III, Blizzard's Gothic-influenced action RPG. All the panelists are Diablo veterans who Demon Hunted their way through Diablo III this past November.

So did Diablo III meet Retro's expectations, when its predecessors are the very originators of the loot RPG? Or did Loot 1.0's Auction House and Inferno Mode taint the sanctity of the franchise? We drew a few conclusions. Read on and find out.


