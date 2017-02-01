RPGFan
Robert Steinman
Random Encounter 121: 2016 Year in Review
A year to remember.
01.02.17 - 12:53 PM

Everybody loves retrospective episodes, right? To celebrate our 2016 awards, we've got a special episode of Random Encounter. Join us as we take apart this exciting year in gaming and look ahead to what's coming in the near future.

Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!

Random Encounter 121: 2016 Year in Review

2016 has come and gone, and it's time to take our annual look at the year in RPGs. From Dragon Quest Builders to Tokyo Mirage Sessions, we run through all of the big releases this year before taking some time to look ahead to 2017.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen and Robert Fenner





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green
Sunday, Jan. 1 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Undertale
Every Monday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Out sick today

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
The Dwarves Review
The Dwarves
Review
 World of Final Fantasy OST Review
World of Final Fantasy OST
Review
 Rhythm Encouter 30
Rhythm Encounter Episode 30: Evil Etudes
Podcast
 Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Hands-On Preview
NieR: Automata
Preview
 Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST Review
Ultra Despair Girls Danganronpa Another Episode OST
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info