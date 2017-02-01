RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Meet Valkyria Revolution's Battle Princess
She's not waiting around for her Romeo.
01.02.17 - 6:34 PM

Valkyria Revolution follows an eclectic crew as they attempt to beat back the forces of the evil Empire, and one of the group's most prominent members is the nation's Princess Ophelia. The Princess of Jutland uses Song Magic and is thus an invaluable member of the Anti-Valkyria Unit, the country's last, best hope against the Empire's advanced mechanized weapons and Valkyria of mass destruction.

A trailer introducing the character follows below.

Valkyria Revolution comes out on PS4 and Vita in Japan on January 19th, and on those consoles plus the Xbox One in the west sometime in 2017.


