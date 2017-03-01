Final Fantasy XV Director Sends New Years Message to Fans, Kingsglaive Fan Appreciation Movie Released

01.03.17 - 4:30 AM

Square Enix released a new year's message fromdirector Hajime Tabata thanking fans for their support throughout the past year. He promises to give back next year with free updates and DLC to provide a long-lasting experience withfor everyone.

Here is Tabata's full message:

Happy New Year!

In 2016 we were able to deliver Final Fantasy XV to everyone at long last.

We were able to accomplish the goals we set out to achieve, such as subtitles for 12 languages, 4 fully voiced languages and a simultaneous global release date.

By creating a full CG movie, we provided a new experience of enjoying a movie and game as a set to the world.

By releasing a mobile mini-game we were able to bridge the real world to the game world.

We, the FFXV team were able to achieve these things because of the warm and strong support of our fans.

I have decided that 2017 is a year for us to give back to everyone for their kindness.

There are many players playing FFXV in various ways, and nothing makes us happier than this.

To provide a long lasting and memorable experience for everyone, we will continue to update the game and release DLC.

We ask for your continued support for Final Fantasy XV in 2017.

Director,Final Fantasy XV

Hajime Tabata