RPGFan
Mike Salbato
RPGFan Games of the Year 2016: Editors' Awards
Our annual celebration continues with our personal favorite lists.
01.03.17 - 12:05 PM

Once again, it's time for RPGFan's annual Games of the Year feature. Yesterday, we kicked off the festivities with our 2016 Year in Review edition of Random Encounter.

Today, we present our personal awards: 13 editors compiled their favorite games of 2016, with free reign to include whatever categories they chose (I'll let you guess what several people opted to include for Most Anticipated 2017 Game), so there's plenty of diversity on display.

Check out our Games of the Year 2016 page to browse everyone's lists. Our latest Random Encounter is also included, and will be joined by a 2016 in Review episode of Retro Encounter soon.

And, of course, we'll cap off the feature with our site-wide Category Awards, which will also reveal the results of your Readers' Choice picks! Stick with us all week as we continue to celebrate the best of 2016.


