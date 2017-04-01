Dragon Quest XI Video Shows Camping and Dragon Riding

What more do you need really?

01.04.17 - 11:13 AM

Japanese broadcaster NHK recently aired a30th anniversary program that contained brief but tantalizing footage of the upcoming. The video shows off camping, which is pretty standard except that it includes an option to patrol the area and do "mysterious smithing," the game's weapon crafting system. The video also shows the main character soaring astride a blue dragon. Check it out below.

Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time comes out on PS4 and 3DS in Japan.



