Dragon Quest XI Video Shows Camping and Dragon Riding
What more do you need really?
01.04.17 - 11:13 AM

Japanese broadcaster NHK recently aired a Dragon Quest 30th anniversary program that contained brief but tantalizing footage of the upcoming Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time. The video shows off camping, which is pretty standard except that it includes an option to patrol the area and do "mysterious smithing," the game's weapon crafting system. The video also shows the main character soaring astride a blue dragon. Check it out below.

Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time comes out on PS4 and 3DS in Japan.


