Three New Persona 5 Confidants Debut Trailers

Do more than just strengthen relationships.

01.04.17 - 11:19 AM

is more than just demon hunting and wasting time, a great deal of it involves wasting time with friends! Building relationships with Confidants offers benefits both in and out of battle.

Hifumi Togo

A brilliant shogi (Japanese chess) player who will help the hero develop his strategic mind. Spending time with Hifumi will help the hero develop useful strategies such as swapping party members mid-battle, fleeing from ambushes, and more.

Sadayo Kawakami

The hero's homeroom teacher who he runs into in an unusual circumstance outside of school. Sadayo moonlights as a maid, and when the hero finds out she strikes a deal with him to keep her secret. In exchange, she will let him cut class occasionally to put his time toward more useful endeavors, like creating infiltration tools or sleeping. She will also clean his room if the hero pays.

Toranosuke Yoshida

A politician standing for election, who the hero meets at Shibuya Station while he is giving rousing speeches about fighting corruption and saving Japan's future. The hero can learn the art of rhetoric from Toranosuke, allowing him to better his negotiation skills with demons. Mastering these abilities allows the hero to gain more items or money from negotiation.

Persona 5 is out now in Japan for PS3 and PS4, and comes west on April 4th, 2017.



