RPGFan Games of the Year 2016: Category Awards
The grand finale, including Readers' Choice!
01.05.17 - 10:17 AM

We have made it to the final day of RPGFan's Games of the Year awards, and as always, this one's a doozy. You've already seen our personal lists so it's time to reveal our official award winners, including the winners for the Reader's Choice awards in each category. This year, your picks line up with ours really well (although they're not identical), which is a real testament to the winners.

Check them out, then join the discussion over on the forums! Whether you agree with our (and the readers') picks or not, I'm sure you'll find someone who is one your side. After all, we got more votes than ever this year, and not all of them went to the winner or runner up.


