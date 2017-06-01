Akiba's Beat Japanese Vita Release Date Revealed

End of winter.

01.06.17 - 1:20 PM

Acquire has revealed the release date for the Vita version of action RPGto be March 16, 2017, three months after the PS4 version's December 15th release. The game is expected to launch in North America and Europe in early 2017 for both PS4 and Vita.

For more on what to expect from Akiba's Beat check out our article on the trailer introducing the cast, dungeons and battle system. Based on the looks of things, Acquire may outdo themselves with this one.






