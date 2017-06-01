RPGFan
John Alas
Akiba's Beat Japanese Vita Release Date Revealed
End of winter.
01.06.17 - 1:20 PM

Acquire has revealed the release date for the Vita version of action RPG Akiba's Beat to be March 16, 2017, three months after the PS4 version's December 15th release. The game is expected to launch in North America and Europe in early 2017 for both PS4 and Vita.

akibas beat dungeon

For more on what to expect from Akiba's Beat check out our article on the trailer introducing the cast, dungeons and battle system. Based on the looks of things, Acquire may outdo themselves with this one.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green (Take 2)
Sunday, Jan. 8 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Undertale
Every Monday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
Feature
 The Dwarves Review
The Dwarves
Review
 World of Final Fantasy OST Review
World of Final Fantasy OST
Review
 Rhythm Encouter 30
Rhythm Encounter Episode 30: Evil Etudes
Podcast
 Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Hands-On Preview
NieR: Automata
Preview
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info