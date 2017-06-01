Final Fantasy XV: Justice Monsters Five Mobile Services to End March 27th

Well that didn't last long.

01.06.17 - 1:27 PM

Square Enix has announced that thespinoff mobile mini-gameis scheduled to end service on March 27th, 2017, five months after the August 30th launch. Consequently, the planned Windows 10 PC port has been canceled.

Golden Orb in-game currency will stop being sold on February 27th, 2017. Luckily, the company plans to reimburse players for unused Golden Orbs, with more refund details to be revealed on a later date.

Justice Monsters Five will still be available within Final Fantasy XV to satisfy fans of the pinball mini-game.



