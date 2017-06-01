RPGFan
John Alas
Final Fantasy XV: Justice Monsters Five Mobile Services to End March 27th
Well that didn't last long.
01.06.17 - 1:27 PM

Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy XV spinoff mobile mini-game Justice Monsters Five is scheduled to end service on March 27th, 2017, five months after the August 30th launch. Consequently, the planned Windows 10 PC port has been canceled.

final fantasy xv justice monsters five ending

Golden Orb in-game currency will stop being sold on February 27th, 2017. Luckily, the company plans to reimburse players for unused Golden Orbs, with more refund details to be revealed on a later date.

Justice Monsters Five will still be available within Final Fantasy XV to satisfy fans of the pinball mini-game.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green (Take 2)
Sunday, Jan. 8 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Undertale
Every Monday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
Feature
 The Dwarves Review
The Dwarves
Review
 World of Final Fantasy OST Review
World of Final Fantasy OST
Review
 Rhythm Encouter 30
Rhythm Encounter Episode 30: Evil Etudes
Podcast
 Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Wintry Mix
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Hands-On Preview
NieR: Automata
Preview
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info