RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: Final Fantasy XV OST Review
You knew it was coming!
01.06.17 - 6:32 PM

If you kept up with RPGFan GOTY 2016, then you might already have an inkling on how much we adore the Final Fantasy XV soundtrack (most of you agree, too!). I have yet to hear the soundtrack, but that's only because I want to hear the majesty of Yoko Shimomura's music in its game setting. Thankfully, Samer Farag has taken the wheel on this music review, giving you great detail on the wonderful pieces within. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!


