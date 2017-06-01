Peter Triezenberg Mass Effect: Andromeda Gets New Gameplay Footage, March Release Date

Something something Final Frontier, something something calibrations...

01.06.17 - 9:12 PM



Electronic Arts and BioWare have announced that Mass Effect: Andromeda will be releasing for PS4, XB1, and PC on March 21st, 2017 in North America, with the European release coming a mere two days later on the 23rd. In addition, there is a brief new gameplay clip and a message from BioWare's general manager Aaryn Flynn, both of which you can check out below. We also have some new screenshots for your viewing pleasure over in our Electronic Arts and BioWare have announced thatwill be releasing for PS4, XB1, and PC on March 21st, 2017 in North America, with the European release coming a mere two days later on the 23rd. In addition, there is a brief new gameplay clip and a message from BioWare's general manager Aaryn Flynn, both of which you can check out below. We also have some new screenshots for your viewing pleasure over in our gallery

On behalf of our teams across Montreal, Edmonton and Austin, I’m excited to announce that Mass Effect: Andromeda will be launching in North America on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 and beginning Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Europe. We appreciate your patience (and in fact, even your lack of patience in some instances) as we've been focused on completing the game. Here's a little bit of context into how we've gotten here. On behalf of our teams across Montreal, Edmonton and Austin, I’m excited to announce that Mass Effect: Andromeda will be launching in North America on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 and beginning Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Europe. We appreciate your patience (and in fact, even your lack of patience in some instances) as we've been focused on completing the game. Here's a little bit of context into how we've gotten here. Mass Effect: Andromeda is our most ambitious Mass Effect game to date. We're telling completely new stories, creating new characters, new planets, new species, and introducing new gameplay systems. And for the first time, we’re bringing Mass Effect to the Frostbite game engine, an incredible engine that’s delivering a tremendous graphical jump from the trilogy to Mass Effect: Andromeda. To deliver on this, we're taking all the time we can to make sure you're getting the best possible experience. Over this holiday break, developers at BioWare took home a version of the game in what we call the "holiday build". This is a longstanding studio tradition that goes back to the early days of the original Mass Effect. Many load up a PC or console and go home to play as much as possible at their leisure. Coming back from holiday, the feedback has been great. Getting the endorsement from members of our studio, many of whom played key roles on the original trilogy, was definitely a key factor in helping us lock in on the date. Even more exciting for us over the last couple of months has been seeing the excitement build in the community as we've started to share more about the game. The passion you have for the franchise continues to drive us. And now, we're just a couple of months away from delivering a brand new Mass Effect experience to you for the first time in five years – richer, deeper and ready for exploration. We're excited about how far we are going with the franchise, and we hope you find it’s been worth the wait. See you in Andromeda,

Aaryn



Gematsu Mass Effect Andromeda Gallery









