RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Kings Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon Delayed to 2017
But does Gladio still get to be a "rare"? I need to know.
01.07.17 - 12:48 PM

The bad news for Final Fantasy XV-related mobile products doesn't stop with Justice Monsters Five. Kings Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (which is a spiritual successor to a Squaresoft title released in 1986, as well as the game that Noctis, Prompto, and company are apparently obsessed with in-universe) has missed its planned 2016 release window, and will instead be coming to iOS and Android in 2017. The reason behind this delay remains unclear, but given Square's apparent commitment to supporting Final Fantasy XV in the long term, perhaps Kings Knight has a chance of still finding an audience. If you need a reminder of what the game actually is, you can watch the original announcement trailer below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for further updates.


