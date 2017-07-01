RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Pokémon Red and Leaf Green

Take 2 ready, and... action!

01.07.17 - 2:20 PM

Last Sunday, I tried streaming, and experienced some big technical difficulties. As those who were there know, I was strongly disappointed by this turn of events, but I vowed that I would find a way, and I have! With different software, freshly configured and tested, I'm back in the streaming game. (And again, thanks to everybody who stuck around last week long enough to see me switch over to, which was still fun even as a plan B.)

So this week, I'm going to take a second shot at streaming Pokémon Red and its remake, Pokémon Leaf Green! As I said last week, our usual Sunday streaming sessions go for about 90 minutes, and I plan to play Red for the first half, then switch to Leaf Green. Whether you've never played these games or it's just been a while, join me on RPGFan's Twitch channel on 1/8 at 1 PM Eastern to look back at the early days of one of the best selling video game series of all time.



