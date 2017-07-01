Peter Triezenberg Ariana Grande Comes to Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius

Hey, she's less out of place than Cup Noodles.

01.07.17 - 4:41 PM



In one of the more interesting gaming-related announcements of the year thus far, gumi Inc. and Square Enix have revealed that pop singer Ariana Grande will be appearing in the mobile title Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius. In addition to her likeness being added to the game, Grande's song "Touch It" will be remixed and added to Brave: Exvius, and you can listen to it on YouTube. We have some brand-new screenshots of the collaboration in our gallery, and you can watch the announcement video below. Square Enix will be giving out more details on their collaboration with Ariana Grande and other new features coming to Brave Exvius in the near future.





Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Screenshots









