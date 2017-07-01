Peter Triezenberg Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade To Reveal New Character January 10th

Noooooctis.....Noooooctis... is the hypnosis working?

01.07.17 - 4:42 PM



Square Enix is set to reveal a brand-new character for the arcade version of Dissidia Final Fantasy during a Niconico Square Enix is set to reveal a brand-new character for the arcade version ofduring a Niconico livestream that will take place on January 10th at 21:00 JST. The stream will provide an in-depth look at the new character, as well as new information on the latest version of the game and a Q&A with the developers. Real talk... this pretty much has to be Noctis, right? Or at least somebody from Final Fantasy XV? It seems like the time is right, although this is pure speculation on my part. Stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more.



