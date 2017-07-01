RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Final Fantasy XIV Gets New Trailer for Patch 3.5, "The Far Edge of Fate"
Not so calm before the arrival of the storm.
01.07.17 - 4:43 PM

Square Enix has released a brand-new trailer for "The Far Edge of Fate," the latest patch for the highly successful MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward. Patch 3.5 brings with it a wealth of new story content and additional features to the game, including new gear, dungeons, mounts, and more. Give the video a watch below, and be sure to check back with RPGFan for more information.




