Final Fantasy XIV Gets New Trailer for Patch 3.5, "The Far Edge of Fate"

Not so calm before the arrival of the storm.

01.07.17 - 4:43 PM

Square Enix has released a brand-new trailer for "The Far Edge of Fate," the latest patch for the highly successful MMORPG. Patch 3.5 brings with it a wealth of new story content and additional features to the game, including new gear, dungeons, mounts, and more. Give the video a watch below, and be sure to check back with RPGFan for more information.