Robert Fenner Norn9: Var Commons Review

Boys Boys Boys! I'm looking for a good time!

01.08.17 - 2:51 PM



Sunday: not just a day of rest, but also a day for RPGFan's reviews. This week, Neal Chandran reviews Norn9: Var Commons, an Otome romance game that quietly released on Vita in November 2015. Neal's something of an Otome game connoisseur, so check out his review below to find out this Norn's fate.



