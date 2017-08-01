RPGFan
John Tucker
01.08.17

We've got a great team at RPGFan, full of people I'm proud to work with. But from time to time, people's lives move on and they have to leave the site. And thus it is that every so often, we go on a hiring drive.

At the moment, we're in need of additional news writers and at least one dedicated proofreader to help us continue to provide the best RPG coverage we can. At the links below, you can find the applications and additional details on the positions.

We'll be accepting applications until the end of January 22nd. (North America time, that is, although we're happy to have folks on the team from around the world.)


