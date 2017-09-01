|
RPGFan Music: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel OST ReviewCool tunes for your listening pleasure!01.09.17 - 7:49 PM
Last Friday, we gave you a review of the soundtrack to the winner of Best Music
in this year's RPGFan Games of the Year awards, Final Fantasy XV
. But what about the runner up? Well, that's what today is for! Falcom Sound Team always dishes out some exciting music every time they come together, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel OST
is no exception. It's like they have a master formula for creating amazing music. Today, we have Caitlin Argyros informing you why this soundtrack is so smashing and definitely worth a pick up! Enjoy the read and samples!
