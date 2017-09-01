Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel OST Review

Cool tunes for your listening pleasure!

Last Friday, we gave you a review of the soundtrack to the winner of Final Fantasy XV. But what about the runner up? Well, that's what today is for! Falcom Sound Team always dishes out some exciting music every time they come together, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel OST is no exception. It's like they have a master formula for creating amazing music. Today, we have Caitlin Argyros informing you why this soundtrack is so smashing and definitely worth a pick up! Enjoy the read and samples!



Caitlin Argyros' The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel OST Review



