RPGFan
John Alas
Persona 5 Not Planned For Switch or PC Release
At least not anytime soon.
01.09.17 - 11:19 PM

Atlus' American community manager John Hardin has responded to recent inquiries about PC ports for the upcoming US release of Persona 5. And the response is a very clear no.

persona 5 no pc switch port

Hardin's tweet stated: "Persona 5 platforms: PS4 , PS3. Yakuza 0 platforms: PS4. THAT'S. IT. No Switch. No PC. idk about the box label, that's a Sony thing."

The "Sony thing" he is referring to is the box label 'Only on PlayStation' and 'PS4 Console exclusive' that denote PlayStation exclusive titles and PS4 and PC exclusives, respectively. The Persona 5 packaging lacks either label, while the Yakuza 0 has the 'PS4 Console Exclusive' label, suggesting a PC release.

While the Persona series has ever received a PC entry, it certainly isn't impossible for it to receive a port in the future amid the growing popularity of Steam and PC gaming.

Persona 5 is due April 4th for PS4 and PS3.



