RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Nioh Footage Showcases Story and Gameplay
There will be demon blood.
01.10.17 - 4:05 PM

Koei Tecmo's oriental answer to Dark Souls, Nioh, has a new story trailer and stream footage video. Watch the trailer for some background into William Adam's (yes he was a real historical figure) journey, if you can understand Japanese. Otherwise you can just admire the pretty visuals. The stream footage has nearly 20 minutes of gameplay, which should speak for itself. Check out both videos below.

Nioh comes out on PS4 on February 7 in North America, February 8 in Europe, and February 9 in Japan.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green (Take 2)
Sunday, Jan. 8 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (starts 1/16) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Hiring Drive
Join the RPGFan Team
Hiring Drive
 The Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki OST Review
The Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki OST
Review
 Norn9: Var Commons Review
Norn9: Var Commons
Review
 Final Fantasy XV OST Review
Final Fantasy XV OST
Review
 RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
Feature
 The Dwarves Review
The Dwarves
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info