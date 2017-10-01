Jesse Woo Nioh Footage Showcases Story and Gameplay

There will be demon blood.

01.10.17 - 4:05 PM



Koei Tecmo's oriental answer to Dark Souls, Nioh, has a new story trailer and stream footage video. Watch the trailer for some background into William Adam's (yes he was a real historical figure) journey, if you can understand Japanese. Otherwise you can just admire the pretty visuals. The stream footage has nearly 20 minutes of gameplay, which should speak for itself. Check out both videos below. Koei Tecmo's oriental answer to, has a new story trailer and stream footage video. Watch the trailer for some background into William Adam's (yes he was a real historical figure) journey, if you can understand Japanese. Otherwise you can just admire the pretty visuals. The stream footage has nearly 20 minutes of gameplay, which should speak for itself. Check out both videos below. Nioh comes out on PS4 on February 7 in North America, February 8 in Europe, and February 9 in Japan.



Gematsu Nioh Screenshots









