RPGFan
John Alas
Tales of Berseria PC Version Setting Options Released
PC gamers preparation.
01.10.17 - 4:48 PM

Tales of Berseria's Western launch is quickly approaching and Bandai Namco has detailed the PC version's setting options, including minimum and recommended specs, visual settings and DRM protection. See them after the pic.

tales of berseria cast

Minimum Specifications:

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64-Bit)

  • Processor: Intel Core Duo E8400 3.0GHz or AMD Phenom II X2 550, 3.1 GHz

  • Memory: 2 GB RAM

  • Graphics: Geforce 9800 GTX or AMD Radeon HD 4850

  • DirectX: Version 9.0c

  • Storage: 15GB

  • Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

Recommended Specifications:

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64-Bit)

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.2 GHz

  • Memory: 4 GB RAM

  • Graphics: Geforce GTX 560 or Radeon HD 7870

  • DirectX: Version 9.0c

  • Storage: 15GB

  • Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

The graphics settings available include screen resolution, anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering and other settings that can be adjusted to fit your personal preferences. Supported resolutions include, 4K, 1080p, and 800x600 in various ratios; however 4K resolution is upscaled. Anti-aliasing options are SMAA and FXAA, both available at different levels. As expected, the game runs at 60 frames per second by default, but there is an option to lower it to 30fps for smaller configuration.

tales of berseria graphics settings 1
tales of berseria graphics settings 2

The games DRM protection technology is called Denuvo, an anti-tampering, digital rights management scheme on Steam.

Tales of Berseria is out for PS4 and PC on January 24th in North America and in Europe on January 27th. You can try it out via a demo available on both platforms now.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green (Take 2)
Sunday, Jan. 8 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (starts 1/16) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Hiring Drive
Join the RPGFan Team
Hiring Drive
 The Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki OST Review
The Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki OST
Review
 Norn9: Var Commons Review
Norn9: Var Commons
Review
 Final Fantasy XV OST Review
Final Fantasy XV OST
Review
 RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
Feature
 The Dwarves Review
The Dwarves
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info