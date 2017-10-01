Tales of Berseria PC Version Setting Options Released

PC gamers preparation.

01.10.17 - 4:48 PM

's Western launch is quickly approaching and Bandai Namco has detailed the PC version's setting options, including minimum and recommended specs, visual settings and DRM protection. See them after the pic.

Minimum Specifications:



OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64-Bit)



Processor: Intel Core Duo E8400 3.0GHz or AMD Phenom II X2 550, 3.1 GHz



Memory: 2 GB RAM



Graphics: Geforce 9800 GTX or AMD Radeon HD 4850



DirectX: Version 9.0c



Storage: 15GB



Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

Recommended Specifications:



OS: Windows 7,8,10 (64-Bit)



Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.2 GHz



Memory: 4 GB RAM



Graphics: Geforce GTX 560 or Radeon HD 7870



DirectX: Version 9.0c



Storage: 15GB



Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

The graphics settings available include screen resolution, anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering and other settings that can be adjusted to fit your personal preferences. Supported resolutions include, 4K, 1080p, and 800x600 in various ratios; however 4K resolution is upscaled. Anti-aliasing options are SMAA and FXAA, both available at different levels. As expected, the game runs at 60 frames per second by default, but there is an option to lower it to 30fps for smaller configuration.





The games DRM protection technology is called Denuvo, an anti-tampering, digital rights management scheme on Steam.

Tales of Berseria is out for PS4 and PC on January 24th in North America and in Europe on January 27th. You can try it out via a demo available on both platforms now.





