Peter Triezenberg Kuja Announced for Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade

Okay, so it wasn't Noctis. Sue me.

01.10.17 - 6:10 PM



Square Enix has revealed that the latest character to be added to Dissidia Final Fantasy's roster will be Final Fantasy IX's flamboyant baddie Kuja. While this announcement Final Fantasy IX is a game adored by many fans of the series, and Kuja is a solid addition nonetheless. Check out the announcement trailer below. Square Enix has revealed that the latest character to be added to's roster will be's flamboyant baddie Kuja. While this announcement may not have been quite what I was expecting is a game adored by many fans of the series, and Kuja is a solid addition nonetheless. Check out the announcement trailer below.



Gematsu Dissidia Final Fantasy Screenshots