Silence Review

Not directed by Martin Scorsese.

01.10.17 - 6:24 PM

Point-and-click aficionados might recognize the name Daedalic. As developers of theseries, they're known for making great games in the genre, and they've earned some high praise from us in the past.

Today, Luna Lee brings us a review of Silence, the sequel to The Whispered World. It has big boots to fill, so check out Luna's review in the link below to find out whether it fills them!