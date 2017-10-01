Chris Gebauer Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts 3 Still A Ways Off

Tetsuya Nomura hopes to showcase their progress at this year's events.

01.10.17 - 10:56 PM



Tetsuya Nomura is a busy man: he just saw the release of Final Fantasy XV (a game he has been working on for a LONG TIME), and he is directing a couple other high profile you may have heard of, i.e. Kingdom Hearts III and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Considering the cultural significance of each of these disparate titles to the RPG zeitgeist, his current circumstance seems quite the herculean task, and in a recent interview with Famitsu Weekly, Nomura provided the publication with a production update on the two upcoming titles. Tetsuya Nomura is a busy man: he just saw the release of(a game he has been working on for a LONG TIME), and he is directing a couple other high profile you may have heard of, i.e.and. Considering the cultural significance of each of these disparate titles to the RPG zeitgeist, his current circumstance seems quite the herculean task, and in a recent interview with Famitsu Weekly, Nomura provided the publication with a production update on the two upcoming titles.

A translation of the interview follows: Kingdom Hearts, the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, and the 30th anniversary of Final Fantasy, so what can we expect? This year is the 15th anniversary of, the 20th anniversary of, and the 30th anniversary of, so what can we expect? "First, we’re releasing Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue in January, then exhibiting a Final Fantasy VII snow sculpture at the Sapporo Snow Festival in February, releasing Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix in March, and starting the Kingdom Hearts orchestra world tour. We may be able to do something for the D23 Disney event. We’re also preparing for the start of Kingdom Hearts Unchained χ Season 2." Will you release a complete package including Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue? "Because the timing is delicate, we won’t be releasing anything like a complete pack this time, but we’re preparing a box that can hold both games, as is often the case with DVDs. Perhaps we can offer it as an e-Store bonus." What’s the state of Kingdom Hearts III‘s development? "While I can’t make a sweeping statement because the development process is different from what we’ve done so far, there are still worlds untouched. Production is progressing on unannounced worlds, in a state that we cannot show them off. In terms of the state of development, there is still some way to go." What’s the state of Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s development? "We’re steadily progressing on production. While we are making them, I apologize that the wait will be be a bit longer for Kingdom Hearts III and Final Fantasy VII Remake. I am very sorry, but to that degree I will make a game that will meet your expectations. "Last year, I didn’t put out much information on either title, but this year I want to show our progress at an event somewhere. The release of the titles themselves have still have a way to go. But there are many titles releasing this year, if you can wait for any surprises." And there you have it folks, straight from the director's mouth. Whenever they do release, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be out on PlayStation 4, while Kingdom Hearts III will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Gematsu Kingdom Hearts III Screenshots



Final Fantasy VII Screenshots









