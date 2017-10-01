RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts 3 Still A Ways Off
Tetsuya Nomura hopes to showcase their progress at this year's events.
01.10.17 - 10:56 PM

Tetsuya Nomura is a busy man: he just saw the release of Final Fantasy XV (a game he has been working on for a LONG TIME), and he is directing a couple other high profile you may have heard of, i.e. Kingdom Hearts III and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Considering the cultural significance of each of these disparate titles to the RPG zeitgeist, his current circumstance seems quite the herculean task, and in a recent interview with Famitsu Weekly, Nomura provided the publication with a production update on the two upcoming titles.

Kingdom Hearts 3


A translation of the interview follows:

This year is the 15th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, and the 30th anniversary of Final Fantasy, so what can we expect?

"First, we’re releasing Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue in January, then exhibiting a Final Fantasy VII snow sculpture at the Sapporo Snow Festival in February, releasing Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix in March, and starting the Kingdom Hearts orchestra world tour. We may be able to do something for the D23 Disney event. We’re also preparing for the start of Kingdom Hearts Unchained χ Season 2."

Will you release a complete package including Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue?

"Because the timing is delicate, we won’t be releasing anything like a complete pack this time, but we’re preparing a box that can hold both games, as is often the case with DVDs. Perhaps we can offer it as an e-Store bonus."

What’s the state of Kingdom Hearts III‘s development?

"While I can’t make a sweeping statement because the development process is different from what we’ve done so far, there are still worlds untouched. Production is progressing on unannounced worlds, in a state that we cannot show them off. In terms of the state of development, there is still some way to go."

What’s the state of Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s development?

"We’re steadily progressing on production. While we are making them, I apologize that the wait will be be a bit longer for Kingdom Hearts III and Final Fantasy VII Remake. I am very sorry, but to that degree I will make a game that will meet your expectations.

"Last year, I didn’t put out much information on either title, but this year I want to show our progress at an event somewhere. The release of the titles themselves have still have a way to go. But there are many titles releasing this year, if you can wait for any surprises."

And there you have it folks, straight from the director's mouth. Whenever they do release, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be out on PlayStation 4, while Kingdom Hearts III will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Pokémon Red and Leaf Green (Take 2)
Sunday, Jan. 8 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (starts 1/16) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Hiring Drive
Join the RPGFan Team
Hiring Drive
 Silence Review
Silence
Review
 The Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki OST Review
The Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki OST
Review
 Norn9: Var Commons Review
Norn9: Var Commons
Review
 Final Fantasy XV OST Review
Final Fantasy XV OST
Review
 RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
RPGFan Games of the Year 2016
Feature
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info