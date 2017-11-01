Get a Behind the Scenes Look at The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

Another year, another Telltale game

01.11.17 - 3:55 PM

, the latest season of interactive story games from Telltale is upon us. Fans of the series may want to take a three minute break from making loaded decisions about the fate of Clementine and Javier to watch this new video that Telltale released in which the game's creators discuss the characters, world and accessibility. Having never played a Telltale game myself, I have to say that the new and improved character models may be enough to tempt me. Check out the team discuss this and more in the video below.

The first two episodes of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier are now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS and Android.



