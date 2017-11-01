RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Action and Adventure Highlighted in New Dragon Quest VIII 3DS Trailer
And intrigue! Can't forget the intrigue.
01.11.17 - 5:09 PM

The beloved Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King is coming to the Nintendo 3DS on January 20th, and Nintendo has released a brand-new trailer for the game. This trailer showcases some of the game's dungeons, environments, and various other aspects that make Dragon Quest VIII such a special title for many. We'll keep you posted on any and all news surrounding Dragon Quest VIII on 3DS, but until then, watch the video below.




